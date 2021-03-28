Advertisement

Home Run Heroes

Home Run Heroes
Home Run Heroes(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Physical therapy students at the University of Mary helped children play catch at their annual Home Run Heroes event. Dr. Missy Taylor says it gives kids a chance to have fun and for college students to get hands-on experience.

“It’s just fun seeing our students interact with [the children] and something that they’re going to do for their profession. It’s giving these kids an opportunity and the smile on their faces just makes it all worth it,” said Taylor.

Home Run Heroes started in 2007 for kids to learn baseball. Dr. Taylor says UMary plans to partner with another organization so more children can enjoy sports.

