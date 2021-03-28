Advertisement

Bismarck budgets would be hurt by metro status change

Downtown Bismarck
Downtown Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said he and the city commission have had to look at tighter budgets due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been working hard on budgets since our last budget finished up. We’re trying to clean up some things that I feel were not done correctly budgetarily,” said Mayor Bakken.

Mayor Bakken said he thinks the budget method they’re using right now is better, but there’s still uncertainty, especially with the possibility of Bismarck losing up to $4 million in federal funding if the city is demoted from a metropolitan to a micropolitan area.

