Urban Harvest returns this summer

Urban Harvest Returns
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warm weather might have some dreaming of summer and all the great outdoor activities that go with the season, including Bismarck’s Urban Harvest.

The open market event features live music and local vendors.

“You know people we have noticed in the past would just come down after work. It’s nice to sit outside and have a beer, listen to music, and just enjoy some downtime in the sun,” said Mike Swenson, the Entertainment Coordinator for Urban Harvest.

Since Urban Harvest was canceled last year due to the pandemic, coordinators say they are looking forward to a fun experience.

Urban Harvest will be opening in July and will run for four weeks instead of the usual six.

Coordinators are currently planning entertainment and lining up vendors.

