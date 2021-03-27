Advertisement

Saturday: 5.4% daily rate; 3,765 tests, 161 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.4%* Saturday. There are 17 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 3,765 tests, 161 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1466 total). 981 active cases.

Burleigh - 16

Cass - 91

Grand Forks - 10

Morton - 7

Ward - 3

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

