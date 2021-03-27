North Dakotans could get a new option for IDs

MINOT, N.D. – A bill making its way through the legislature would give North Dakotans the opportunity to bring up their driver’s license info on their phone.

House Bill 1072 would call for an electronic proof of licensing system through the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

It could be kept in a secure format on a mobile device, and the user can choose what information is shown to prove age or license.

The program would be optional with an extra $5 charge to opt in.

“This would be just in addition to your physical card. If the phone is lost or stolen the license can be deleted remotely before a new digital version is issued. It is also going to be less vulnerable to fraud and counterfeit,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT Driver’s License Division.

The bill is still to be voted on in the Senate after passing the House. Lawmakers are drawing on similar programs that are already in use in other states.

