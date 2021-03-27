Advertisement

North Dakotans could get a new option for IDs

North Dakota mobile ID system
North Dakota mobile ID system(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A bill making its way through the legislature would give North Dakotans the opportunity to bring up their driver’s license info on their phone.

House Bill 1072 would call for an electronic proof of licensing system through the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

It could be kept in a secure format on a mobile device, and the user can choose what information is shown to prove age or license.

The program would be optional with an extra $5 charge to opt in.

“This would be just in addition to your physical card. If the phone is lost or stolen the license can be deleted remotely before a new digital version is issued. It is also going to be less vulnerable to fraud and counterfeit,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT Driver’s License Division.

The bill is still to be voted on in the Senate after passing the House. Lawmakers are drawing on similar programs that are already in use in other states.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU
NDSU, USD football game canceled
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 184 positive; 1 death; 23.7% 2x vaccinated
Thomas Weber
Mandan man enters Alford plea to rape charges
Coal Creek Station
Underwood residents react to potential sale of Coal Creek Station

Latest News

Minot International Airport
North Dakota Airports get much needed financial boost from COVID relief
Schools
ND Legislature passes bill protecting schools from COVID civil liability
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 5.4% daily rate; 3,765 tests, 161 positive, 0 deaths
NDSU
NDSU, USD football game canceled