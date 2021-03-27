Advertisement

North Dakota Airports get much needed financial boost from COVID relief

Minot International Airport
Minot International Airport(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending COVID-19 relief funding to 15 airports across North Dakota.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Act that was signed by former president Donald Trump last March.

Minot International Airport received more than $1.5 million.

The airport’s director said it comes at a critical time as air travel begins to bounce back.

“These funds are really intended to help us sure up our finances and help us keep our heads above water while passenger traffic and revenues are down,” said Rick Feltner, Minot International Airport Director.

The 15 grants totaled $6.4 million.

The Municipal Airport Authority in Fargo received the largest grant at more than $3.5 million.

