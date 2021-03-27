Advertisement

NDSU, USD football game canceled

NDSU
NDSU(KFYR-TV)
By Valley News Live
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State football team arrived at the DakotaDome Saturday for their game against South Dakota and quickly turned back around.

Your News Leader has confirmed the game is canceled today and NDSU is on it’s way back to Fargo immediately. NDSU play-by-play voice Jeff Culhane was the first to report it was canceled due to COVID-19 testing. North Dakota State University Football released a statement on Twitter confirming the cancellation.

“The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota- North Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will not be rescheduled.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

