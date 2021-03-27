NDSU, USD football game canceled

VERMILLION, S.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State football team arrived at the DakotaDome Saturday for their game against South Dakota and quickly turned back around.

Today's Bison football game at South Dakota has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/LkthWFji1J — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 27, 2021

Your News Leader has confirmed the game is canceled today and NDSU is on it’s way back to Fargo immediately. NDSU play-by-play voice Jeff Culhane was the first to report it was canceled due to COVID-19 testing. North Dakota State University Football released a statement on Twitter confirming the cancellation.

“The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota- North Dakota State football game scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will not be rescheduled.”

Just walked into the DakotaDome and was told today’s game is canceled due to COVID. Hope to have more info soon. — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) March 27, 2021

