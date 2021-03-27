Advertisement

ND Legislature passes bill protecting schools from COVID civil liability

Schools
Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few weeks after North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill giving COVID liability protections to businesses, they extended similar protections to schools.

The Legislature passed a separate bill that says schools, teachers and staff are also immune from civil liability for damages from contracting or being exposed to COVID-19 while in a public school.

“They did their best to protect their students and staff while adhering to continually changing federal and state regulations, directives and guidance. School board members and officials should not have the possibility of litigation hanging over their heads for doing what they believe is best for their students and staff,” Rep. Karen Karls, R-Bismarck, said.

The bill passed both chambers of the legislature with little opposition, and now goes to the governor’s desk for either approval or veto.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU
NDSU, USD football game canceled
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.1% rate; 184 positive; 1 death; 23.7% 2x vaccinated
Thomas Weber
Mandan man enters Alford plea to rape charges
Coal Creek Station
Underwood residents react to potential sale of Coal Creek Station

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 5.4% daily rate; 3,765 tests, 161 positive, 0 deaths
NDSU
NDSU, USD football game canceled
Bark park
Minot residents taking back the bark park after winter
Glenburn Fire Department
Glenburn Fire Department recovering from disaster