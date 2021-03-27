ND Legislature passes bill protecting schools from COVID civil liability

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few weeks after North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill giving COVID liability protections to businesses, they extended similar protections to schools.

The Legislature passed a separate bill that says schools, teachers and staff are also immune from civil liability for damages from contracting or being exposed to COVID-19 while in a public school.

“They did their best to protect their students and staff while adhering to continually changing federal and state regulations, directives and guidance. School board members and officials should not have the possibility of litigation hanging over their heads for doing what they believe is best for their students and staff,” Rep. Karen Karls, R-Bismarck, said.

The bill passed both chambers of the legislature with little opposition, and now goes to the governor’s desk for either approval or veto.

