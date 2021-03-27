Minot residents taking back the bark park after winter

MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents were getting out and enjoying the warm weather after the most recent cold spell.

Blaize Dunn and his dog, Bear, are just one of the pairs getting out to the park now that things are warming up. Dunn came to town from California a few months ago and had to adapt to the weather.

“For that little bit of a cold spell that we had he was kind of having a bit of a hard time being all cooped up and so now that the weather is definitely nicer he’s been really excited about being out here and we’re excited about it too,” said Dunn.

The city pool and other outdoor activities are hiring staff and getting ready for the season.

