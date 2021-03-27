Lincoln Elementary School students hunt for Easter eggs and fundraise for playground equipment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are plenty of Easter egg hunts happening this weekend.

In Lincoln, students are working with parents to hunt for a bigger playground. For years, parents and students have been raising money to upgrade their playground.

Saturday, they held an Easter hunt fundraiser.

They’re hoping to raise enough money to wheelchair accessible playground equipment.

“We love to get the kids involved, get their input on what they would like to see and we get really excited because as we unveil that equipment and see their faces, that really is our goal and our mission,” said Lincoln PTO president Samantha Yanish.

Yanish said Lincoln Elementary is one of the largest Kindergarten through fifth grade schools in the state, and expanding the playground is necessary to give students room to play.

