Glenburn Food Pantry recognized for efforts in the community

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENBURN, N.D. – The Glenburn Food Pantry recently received an award from the Great Plains Food Bank recognizing how much work they do locally.

The pantry has taken on many hats to serve its community.

Serving friends and neighbors with a once-a-month food distribution is just the start. Michelle Peters, the supervisor and substitute teacher, realized some students weren’t eating much over the weekends and added a backpack program.

“All we have to do is put something out on Facebook or ask somebody and they’re always willing to help. We also help out with the school like if children need shoes or whatever, all I have to do is put a message out on my Facebook page and people are always willing to step up and pay for something,” said Michelle Peters, Food Pantry Supervisor.Peters added a number of programs since taking over three years ago.

She said their numbers doubled because of pandemic job losses.

