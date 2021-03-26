Advertisement

Winner of Mandan business pitch challenge selected

Rachel Jungling
Rachel Jungling(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After judges evaluated business plans and listened to live business pitches yesterday, the winner of this year’s Mandan Business Pitch Challenge was crowned.

The winner, Rachel Jungling, started “Letter the Lawn” nine months ago, inspired by her children.

She received a cash prize and entrepreneurial assistance for her business that puts up personalized lawn displays.

