Trinity Health opens vaccines to everyone 16 and older

By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone 16 and older.

The vaccinations are free.

You can schedule an appointment by calling Trinity Health’s Vaccination Line at 701-857-2515.

People who live in rural areas may contact their local Trinity Community Clinic to arrange an appointment.

You can find the location nearest you here.

