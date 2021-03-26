Trinity Health opens vaccines to everyone 16 and older

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone 16 and older.

The vaccinations are free.

You can schedule an appointment by calling Trinity Health’s Vaccination Line at 701-857-2515.

People who live in rural areas may contact their local Trinity Community Clinic to arrange an appointment.

You can find the location nearest you here.

