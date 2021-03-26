Advertisement

Trial set for Minot man accused of raping two minors

Micah Mills
Micah Mills(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A two-day jury trial is scheduled in June for a 26-year-old accused of raping two minors and having inappropriate videos of them.

Micah Mills is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of corruption of a minor and possession of certain materials.

Bismarck police say Mills had sex with a 16-year-old on multiple occasions and raped another victim who was 14-years-old.

During a search of his phone, officers found videos of the victims performing sex acts on him.

He is being held at the detention center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal Creek Station
Coal Creek Station could stay open with potential buyer
Michael Neugebauer
Supreme Court rules in favor of Neugebauer’s motion
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
Bismarck gas station robberies
15-year-old accused of two Bismarck gas station robberies
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.2% rate; 199 positive; 1 deaths; 22.9% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Planter Boxes
Fix It Up Friday: Planter Boxes
Easter Outfits & Basket Ideas
Easter Outfits & Basket Ideas
Outdoor Spring Activities Related to OT
NDTKids RedDoor 3/26/2021
The God's Child Project
The God’s Child Project
Planter Boxes
Fix It Up Friday: Planter Boxes