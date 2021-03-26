Trial set for Minot man accused of raping two minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A two-day jury trial is scheduled in June for a 26-year-old accused of raping two minors and having inappropriate videos of them.

Micah Mills is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of corruption of a minor and possession of certain materials.

Bismarck police say Mills had sex with a 16-year-old on multiple occasions and raped another victim who was 14-years-old.

During a search of his phone, officers found videos of the victims performing sex acts on him.

He is being held at the detention center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.