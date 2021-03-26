Skating club brings ‘The Lion King’ to the rink in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – After a year of not being able to have live shows, the Magic City Figure Skating Club is thrilled to get back on the ice this weekend to perform a Disney classic.

Preparing for a live ice show is no easy task.

“Every skater has to rehearse their part in the show. we have soloists working hard to perfect their routines and be able to execute their difficult elements that they have in their programs,” said Brenda Tarkinton, the club’s coach.

For senior skaters like Hannah Foss and Bryanne Thorson, this will be their last performance.

“It’s kind of sad but it’s also like I’ve been skating for so long so it’s like well I have kind of done what I wanted to do with skating,” said Hannah, playing Simba in the show.

Wrapping up their career performing the Disney classic The Lion King.

“It is a very fun ice show. I have always loved the lion king growing up and getting to do it my senior year ice show it’s that much more fun,” said Bryanne, playing Scar in the show.

Even though they’ve skated for more than a decade, they can still feel some nerves the night of the show.

“I always worry about falling but I just have to take a moment to collect myself then, I am good,” said Bryanne.

Excited to perform in front of a live audience one last time.

“Just to have fun and I hope everyone who comes out to watch it likes what they see,” said Hannah, when asked what she is looking forward to this weekend.

Bringing the African safari to the heart of Minot.

The show will be at the Pepsi Rink at the Maysa Arena on March 27 at 7 p.m. and March 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 dollars and $10 at the door.

Children five and younger get in for free.

For more ticket sales and more information head over to the club’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.