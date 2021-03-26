Advertisement

Senators Hoeven, Daines, others visit southern border; call on Biden Administration to act on Crisis

Credit: Senator Daines' Office
Credit: Senator Daines' Office(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DONNA, T.X. - Last night, a group of 19 Senators led by Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) of Texas visited the Rio Grande River with the Border Patrol. At around midnight, they witnessed illegal crossings by members of a cartel and were heckled.

“They were taunting us, threatening us, they were saying some things that were obscene,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

Friday, Senator Daines blasted the Biden Administration for their handling of the Southern Border, accusing the president of using “the honor system” to handle immigration.

“Instead of building a wall, the administration is constructing signs... directing where these illegals should go to be apprehended, processed, and released to our country,” said Daines.

Senators also criticized the overcrowding situation taking place at the border. The Donna site they visited has a capacity of 250 people due to covid-19 restrictions. Today they have around 4,200.

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) called it a “humanitarian crisis,” and called on the Biden Administration to act.

“We need to have in place those 3rd safe country policies and remain in Mexico policy to stop this demand, the number of people who are coming up right now,” said Daines.

The senators spoke with border patrol agents, and they all said the rise in apprehensions stem from the new administration.

“We didn’t have this crisis previously under the Trump Administration,” says Agent Perez, who spoke with Senator Daines.

Daines also blamed the ongoing meth crisis in his state on them being sent in from Mexico. He says Montana is a northern border state with a southern border crisis.

President Joe Biden at his press conference yesterday said that migrant families apprehended at the border should be sent back and his administration is negotiating with Mexico for their cooperation.

