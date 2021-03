BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring has sprung and kids of all ages are anxious to get back outside to enjoy the fresh air. The outdoors are fun for kids and they’re beneficial in a variety of ways.

Brianna Mittelsteadt joins us from Red Door Pediatric Therapy to talk about how playing outdoors is a healthy thing for children to do.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.