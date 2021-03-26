Advertisement

ND Legislature passes new Sunday Liquor Laws

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature passed SB 2220, which allows alcohol to be sold four hours sooner on Sundays.

If signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., alcohol could be sold on Sundays at 8 am. Currently, sales can’t start until noon.

The bill can take affect this summer.

While the opposition argued it strips away traditional values, a slight majority said they sided with businesses and consumers.

“Now that we as the legislature have decided the Blue Laws are gone, there are no special days. Therefore, now that we have no special days, why are we now limiting the alcohol sales?” asked Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks.

It had a tumultuous path after it originally failed in the Senate chamber.

One day later, the Senate brought the bill back and passed it by one vote.

On Friday, it passed the House by two votes.

