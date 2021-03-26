Advertisement

ND Legislature kills Marijuana ‘Back up’ Bill

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With another decisive vote of 32 – 13, the North Dakota Senate killed a bill to loosen restrictions on recreational marijuana.

If it passed, it would’ve decriminalized up to one ounce of marijuana for adults and would be given a $50 fine.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, one ounce of marijuana can fill about 40 cigarettes.

Supporters said it could’ve moved North Dakota in the right direction, but the majority continued the tone from the day before when a package of bills were voted down.

“If we didn’t pass a bill yesterday that would have legalized it with a lot of restrictions and regulations, then to legalize it today I think is wrong thinking,” said Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

A group of petition organizers said there is a ballot initiative for legalization to be voted on in 2022 if they file and collect the proper signatures.

