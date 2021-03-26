Advertisement

ND Lawmakers pass bill to aid homeless youth

Bill to aid homeless youth
Bill to aid homeless youth(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic reminded us all of the importance of health insurance.

Now legislators in the House have passed a bill to help eliminate barriers to it for some of the most vulnerable populations.

Senate Bill 2265 permits unaccompanied homeless minors to access health care without parental consent.

Those children must be at least 14 years or older according to the bill.

It’s an issue that advocates said they are happy is being addressed.

“It’s definitely a need. We do have a lot of homeless children who are out there without health care,” said Minot Homeless Coalition Director Mac McLeod.

The bill passed the Senate in late January and passed the House just Wednesday.

