Marauders Spring Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is jazzing up spring football with a series of joint practices.

The first of three is Saturday at the Community Bowl.

Northern State will be in Bismarck this weekend, plus U-Mary will practice against Bemidji State and MSU-Moorhead this spring.

Head Coach Craig Bagnell says they are way ahead on installing the offense but the joint practice concept will help a lot as well.

UMary Head Coach Craig Bagnell said: “As you look at it from the outside in, you expect it to be a full game type of scrimmage but at the same time, we want to make sure out guys are getting reps, equal reps. We’re also keeping guys healthy that’s a big point, too. There’s going to be live sessions. There’s going to be tap-out sessions. Thud sessions where it’s not full live all of the time all the way to the ground all of the time.”

Bagnell says for the most part the entire team is back. The few exceptions are seniors who decided to start their working career.

“Our last game was November of 2019, and so, it’s a chance for our guys to compete against somebody else. It’s a good way to measure where we are too strength wise and where we’ve developed and where we need to improve and where we feel like we’ve made big strides so it’s unique definitely but it’s a great opportunity to have that chance to have that competitive feel that you feel on Saturdays in the fall,” said Bagnell.

Bagnell says the team attitude is very good despite not being able to play last fall.

“If you dwell on the negative and think that it’s a have-to-thing, where I have to do this, and I have to do that because we’re not playing a game. And, I have to go to practice then you have the wrong mindset. Our kids have had the get-to mindset where they get to go to practice and they get to get better so that has been a big thing for us and the guys have been great about it,” said Bagnell.

Saturday’s joint practice with Northern State begins at 2:00pm central time.

