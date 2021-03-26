Advertisement

Mandan man enters Alford plea to rape charges

Thomas Weber
Thomas Weber(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man entered an Alford plea Friday after police say he raped a teen at his residence while she was intoxicated.

Thirty-six-year-old Thomas Weber signed a plea agreement to two counts of sexual assault, gross sexual imposition and contributing to a deprivation of a minor.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea, but the defendant claims to be innocent. It is used when a defendant lacks the evidence to support the defense.

A pre-sentence investigation was order by the court.

According to Mandan police, Weber held down the 15-year-old and raped her after he had been drinking and smoking marijuana with her in July.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal Creek Station
Coal Creek Station could stay open with potential buyer
Michael Neugebauer
Supreme Court rules in favor of Neugebauer’s motion
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
Bismarck gas station robberies
15-year-old accused of two Bismarck gas station robberies
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.2% rate; 199 positive; 1 deaths; 22.9% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Planter Boxes
Fix It Up Friday: Planter Boxes
Easter Outfits & Basket Ideas
Easter Outfits & Basket Ideas
Outdoor Spring Activities Related to OT
NDTKids RedDoor 3/26/2021
The God's Child Project
The God’s Child Project
Planter Boxes
Fix It Up Friday: Planter Boxes