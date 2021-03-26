Mandan man enters Alford plea to rape charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man entered an Alford plea Friday after police say he raped a teen at his residence while she was intoxicated.

Thirty-six-year-old Thomas Weber signed a plea agreement to two counts of sexual assault, gross sexual imposition and contributing to a deprivation of a minor.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea, but the defendant claims to be innocent. It is used when a defendant lacks the evidence to support the defense.

A pre-sentence investigation was order by the court.

According to Mandan police, Weber held down the 15-year-old and raped her after he had been drinking and smoking marijuana with her in July.

