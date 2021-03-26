Domestic Distilleries approved for Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First came microbreweries and brewpubs. Now, Bismarck residents will see domestic distilleries.

Domestic distilleries are not new to North Dakota, but they are new to Bismarck. According to the updated city ordinance, domestic distilleries produce spirit alcohol in relatively small quantities, similar to a microbrewery that brews relatively small quantities of beer.

Many hope to see domestic distilleries downtown.

“They tend to be really good local businesses and a lot of times they use local products as well and are supportive of local initiatives,” said Kate Herzog, Chief Operating Officer of Downtowners Bismarck.

One community member has already applied to bring the first domestic distillery to Bismarck, and he plans to use local products, like honey.

“The barley that’s grown either in Belfield, North Dakota or Goodrich, North Dakota, all the way to the honey that we use, and the honey is from Richardton, North Dakota, even to the sugar that we use for some of our spirits is from the Fargo area from sugar beets. So, everything that we use in ingredients comes from North Dakota,” said Bismarck Distillery’s Chris Fries.

The product is different, but these facilities are expected to function like the microbreweries in town.

“You know domestic distilleries, often called craft distilleries or micro distilleries, are becoming increasingly popular and seem to be on the rise across major cities in the nation. In terms of scale and operation, they are very similar to what we see currently with the microbrew pubs,” added Bismarck City Planner William Hutchings.

Distilling of up to 25,000 gallons of spirits is now allowed with a license. You still need a special use permit if you plan to operate within the downtown area.

Those interested in operating a domestic distillery can reach out to the Bismarck City Administration to start an application for a class U license and discuss any other requirements.

