Dismissal of civil suit upheld in dispute over Governor’s executive powers

Somerset Court
Somerset Court(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a civil suit that challenged the reach of the Governor’s executive powers, stemming from orders he issued in the pandemic’s early stages that temporarily closed certain businesses.

Last April, the state charged Kari Riggin, a cosmetologist in Minot, with violating one of the Governor’s orders. Riggin had been working in a salon inside Somerset Court, a Minot longterm care facility.

Somerset Court and Riggin filed a civil suit against Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, over his powers, but it was dismissed in district court.

The high court ruled that the civil case remains moot since the executive orders are no longer in place.

Riggin entered a conditional guilty plea and was ordered to pay a fine before appealing the case.

The court has yet to rule on an appeal over the criminal infraction against Riggin.

