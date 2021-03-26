City of Minot looking to fill various positions, from police to public works

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is looking to fill nearly a dozen positions.

They said that many of the available jobs are entry-level.

They also are looking to fill a project civil engineer position in the public works department.

The city is also looking to hire what’s known as a CAD technician in the engineering department which leadership said may take longer due to competition with the private sector.

Human Resource Director Lisa Jundt said the priority is filling many open positions in public safety like the police department.

“We do have several open in the police department because we have several individuals that were deployed, and that’s the reason why we have openings for that department,” said Jundt.

The fire department also has a few open positions.

Both Police and Fire applicants must go through the city testing cycle to be considered for employment.

Information on open positions can be found here.

