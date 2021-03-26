Burgum signs ‘pathways to graduation’ bill, which paves way for personalized tracks to graduation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The traditional way of obtaining your high school diploma in North Dakota is now being revamped to include more personalized pathways to graduation.

Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill into law that gives students the opportunity to meet graduation requirements without being confined to a classroom.

Century High School student Ben Ontis is completing his English credit not by listening to a teacher for 90 minutes, but by doing marketing and advertising projects for the Lincoln Park District.

He’s enrolled in the Bismarck Public School Innovation Pathway pilot program and this education bill will allow more students like Ben to have that opportunity.

“The freedom part of it. It gives me a chance to get credit from things I’m doing. We feel like we’re in-control of our future,” said Ontis.

BPS Director of Career Technical Education Dale Hoerauf says the program has flexible time limits for earning credits.

“So, we’re not saying less standards, we’re not saying less credit we’re just saying a different way of earning a credit. For me this was just a way,” said Hoerauf.

Ontis says he thinks a lot of school districts will hop on board with this type of program.

“It gives students confidence in their future and it makes them think they can actually do what they love, and they can do what they want and get rewarded for it,” said Ontis.

14 students are currently enrolled in the pilot program and administrators are looking to expand this option to 35 students this fall.

Those interested in the BPS Innovation Pathway Program should reach out to their high school counselor.

