2021 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Teams
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) announced its 2021 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Teams Thursday evening:
First Team
Jesse White, White Shield
Trey Brandt, Beulah
Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin
Bronson Walter, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
Lucas Schumacher, Linton-HMB
Alex Huber, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
Second Team
Jace Friesz, Flasher
Walker Wold, Berthold
Stevan Garza, Grafton
Grant Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Caleb Duffield, Bowman County
Jase Crockett, Northern Cass
Colton Konschak, Hatton-Northwood
Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s
Scott Wagner, Ellendale
Preston Bohnenstingl, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
