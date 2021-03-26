MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) announced its 2021 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Teams Thursday evening:

Class B teams (KFYR-TV)

First Team

Jesse White, White Shield

Trey Brandt, Beulah

Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin

Bronson Walter, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Lucas Schumacher, Linton-HMB

Alex Huber, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier

Second Team

Jace Friesz, Flasher

Walker Wold, Berthold

Stevan Garza, Grafton

Grant Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich

Caleb Duffield, Bowman County

Jase Crockett, Northern Cass

Colton Konschak, Hatton-Northwood

Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s

Scott Wagner, Ellendale

Preston Bohnenstingl, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

