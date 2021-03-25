Advertisement

‘The Pursuit’ to debut downtown Minot location

The Pursuit
The Pursuit(Stephanie Chell / The Pursuit)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership at local Minot church The Pursuit said they will begin holding services downtown.

Lead pastor Tom Foisy said before the pandemic, roughly 1,500 members attended their services at the location on 20th Avenue SE in Minot.

The church had been offering virtual services and began spreading out in multiple places to follow the 50% capacity COVID-19 policies.

Now, Foisy said they will permanently begin offering two Sunday services at the All Saints Episcopal Church on Main Street in Minot.

“It became really obvious that there was I think a craving and a desire for people to meet in smaller gatherings than our typical large gatherings as a church,” said Foisy.

The church officially launches at its second location on Easter Sunday.

