Supreme Court rules in favor of Neugebauer’s motion

Michael Neugebauer
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Supreme Court issued an opinion Wednesday saying the district court must hear Michael Neugebauer’s request for a sentence reduction.

On Feb. 19, Neugebauer’s defense argued the district court denied his motion for a reduction of sentence without hearing the oral arguments.

“If a trial court errs in denying a party’s motion without oral argument, the remedy is a remand to allow for oral argument,” stated the opinion.

Neugebauer was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, followed by three more life convictions in 1994 after he pleaded guilty to murdering four family members.

The remanded motion hearing has not yet been scheduled.

