Seasonal Camping Sites Available at Blacktail Dam

WILLISTON, N.D. - For the first time ever, Williams County will be offering seasonal camping sites at Blacktail Dam.

Park Board commissioners approved ten sites available from May 1 to Sept. 30. They will use a lottery system to determine who will get those spots. It will cost $1,750 per site, only one camper or RV will be allowed, and using a tent is prohibited.

“It’s an advantage for them, too, because a lot of people who go out to Blacktail are regulars and they end up hauling their camper back and forth because you’re only allowed to camp for two weeks at a time and they spend a lot of money hauling it back and forth,” said Park Director Jeremy Ludlum.

Entry for the lottery opens on Monday, March 29 until April 16. A form must be filled out with a check to the drop box located at the Williams County office.

Sites will be drawn at a park board meeting April 20.

