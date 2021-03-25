Advertisement

Public voices concerns about where the new Mandan high school would be located during forum(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School District held the first of two public forums Wednesday on the April 13 bond referendum on the building of a new elementary and high school.

Some people expressed concern that they don’t know where the new high school would be built and if enrollment would grow as projected.

Others said the new high school would address the need for bigger classrooms and more cafeteria space.

The second public forum will be held on April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Mandan High School cafeteria.

