Advertisement

Police credit NFL player, other bystander with stopping sexual assault in Arizona park

By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - An alleged attack against a 71-year-old was foiled when two men heard her screams, police said.

The Tempe Police Department said the attack happened at Kiwanis Park on Saturday.

Police said the woman was taking her daily walk when a man, now identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, grabbed her from behind.

“This was a horrific incident,” said Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover.

Tempe Police said Caballero shoved the woman to the ground and tried to take off her pants. He allegedly said he was going to have sex with her.

But as the woman fought back, two men heard her screams.

“It was a crazy experience. It was something that I never dreamed I would see,” said New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron, who was walking in the park.

“It was terrifying to witness,” said Murry Rogers, who was at the park for his kid’s birthday party. “Could not believe based on how many people were at the park and the time of day that what I was seeing was actually happening.”

Herron said he confronted the suspect: “Yell, tell him get off of her, and then yanked him off and then I told him to sit down,” he said.

Once they’d separated the victim from the suspect, they then called the cops.

“These individuals took action. They didn’t run away. And they really assisted our victim. It was truly amazing,” Glover said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saying Goodbye Is Hard To Do
Saying Goodbye Is Hard To Do
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.7% rate; 142 positive; 1 death; 21.8% 2x vaccinated
Red and blue lights
Second BIA officer involved shooting in one week
Scott Warzecha
Defense questions charges ahead of former police officers trial
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum writes letter to DHS secretary

Latest News

The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Coal Creek Station
Coal Creek Station could stay open with potential buyer
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Bismarck gas station robberies
15-year-old accused of two Bismarck gas station robberies