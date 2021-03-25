Minot boy gets wish granted, a year in the making

MINOT, N.D. – Make-a-Wish North Dakota recently made a young Minot boy’s dream come following a year’s worth of efforts.

Five-year-old Oliver Iverson was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was just one-and-a-half years old. After many years of putting up a hard fight, Oliver is in remission and is back at home with his younger brother Grayson.

Near the end of 2019, Make-a-Wish wanted to do something incredible for Oliver and his family. His original wish of going to Disney World was put on hold due to the pandemic, but that did not stop the organization from doing what they do best.

“Last weekend, on Friday, Oliver and his family left the house so that we could have access to do the room makeover,” said Dawn Roness, Make-a-Wish volunteer.

Finishing the room on Sunday, Oliver was shocked to see his brand new bedroom.

“I was so sad cause I missed my old room and now I got use to my new ladder and I love my new room,” said Oliver.

The room’s theme? The Avengers. Oliver’s favorite is the Hulk.

“Cause he is super green and super strong,” Oliver answered when asked why the Hulk was his favorite character.

Though the wish was postponed, the surprise none the less memorable.

“He even said, ‘It took us a while to get this, but it was worth it.’ You know, that’s what it’s all about. Making something special and memorable to them,” said Roness.

Turning Oliver’s wish into reality, the perfect place to play with his little brother.

Make-a-Wish has granted more than 950 wishes in North Dakota. To learn more about volunteering or referring a child, head over to the website.

