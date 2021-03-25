McKenzie County, Homeland Security holding Active Shooter Classes in May

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - In order to keep the public informed and aware of what to do in an active shooter situation, McKenzie County Emergency Management is bringing the State Homeland Security Advisor for “Run, hide and fight” classes in May.

Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe says this was discussed before the Boulder, Colorado shooting.

They will be holding four, one-hour classes Wednesday May 12 at the Roughrider Center. It is entirely free, and Karolin Jappe recommends that people come.

“Somewhere in the news, you’ll read ‘nobody knew what to do,’ and I don’t want that to happen to any of our people,” she said.

Jappe adds that these classes are more condensed than previous years to allow more people with time constraints to attend. In order to register, call McKenzie County Emergency Management at 701-444-7428 or 701-444-7483.

