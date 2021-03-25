Main Street Minute: holistic healing expands in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – This next story will hopefully bring some peace and tranquility to your life.

Your News Leader traveled back to SOS Holistic Healing in Minot to explore the new healing services they offer through three different practitioners.

Healing can look different for everyone.

“I had pain in my leg, and it was from a snowmobile accident and I couldn’t get rid of the pain, so she hypnotized me a few times, and I don’t have any pain no more,” said Judy Hanson, a client.

SOS Holistic Healing Center has expanded their center to now offer healing practitioners, helping the Magic City heal through unconventional but affective means.

“If there’s anything in your life where you feel like you are just repeating things it’s something that hypnosis can help you with and empower you to get past that. It can physical issues, it can be addictions, just increasing your confidence levels, pretty much anything,” said Jessica Fred, one of the practitioners who specializes in hypnosis, holistic mentoring, and chakra balancing.

Focusing on energy and natural healing may not be everyone’s cup of tea right away.

“I have had a few clients, mostly with the medium ship come in skeptical but leave being a believer and getting a lot of answers, and peace and closure at the end,” said Reiki practice Shawnya Kay Meland.

Reiki is a type of energy healing, tarot card readings, and medium ship.

While the center is new, the practitioners say they’re hopeful for the future.

“I feel a lot of expansion happening. Growth happening, a lot of healing happening,” said Red Star Woman, one of the practitioners who specializes in balance therapy, holistic mentoring, and healing and connecting people with themselves.

Healing the Magic City, one person at a time.

To learn more about the specific services each practitioner offers and for scheduling information, visit the healing center’s website.

