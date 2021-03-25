Highway Patrol identifies suspicious object as pipe bomb

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following an investigation, North Dakota Highway Patrol identified a suspicious object found in Emmons County as a pipe bomb.

According to a release, the pipe bomb was found by a Department of Transportation employee on Tuesday on Highway 1804 near mile marker 45.

The Bismarck Bomb Squad assisted in rendering the pipe bomb safe before it was turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for examination.

Law enforcement says the bomb was not found in or near any structures and the origin of the device is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the service should contact the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-2447.

