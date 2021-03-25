Electric scooters coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon you may notice the whir of electric scooters as they zip down the streets of Bismarck.

City commissioners have welcomed Bird Rides, Inc. to operate a seasonal electric scooter rental program within a geofenced area of Bismarck.

The proposal by Bird was met with broad approval.

“We have no concerns about this, in fact, I didn’t see the Bird system, but I have seen these systems in other cities and I think it is a good thing,” said Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch at the commission meeting Tuesday.

Bismarck is now joining 150 cities that allow these electric scooters. Similarly, Dickinson allows GOAT e-scooters and Grand Forks and Fargo have a bike share program.

“The scooters are set up to solve the first last-mile problem, the last little distance between your car and your destination, or if the few city blocks are not quite long enough to justify taking an automobile,” said Bird Rides representative Michael Covato.

According to Bird, users must be 18 years old with a driver’s license to rent a scooter, but helmets are not provided.

“When they first make an account, they have to go through a tutorial where they are not only taught safe riding behavior but appropriate parking etiquette as well,” Covato added.

The company says the City of Bismarck will not incur costs from the program.

Commissioners were satisfied with the storage, liability, and safety provisions outlined by the company and approved the Memorandum of Understanding with Bird that includes an indemnity clause for the city.

Bird plans to bring 100 electric scooters to Bismarck and hire a local entrepreneur to manage the scooter fleet.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.