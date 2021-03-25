Distinguishing difference between firearms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following violence around America, many questions arise around gun laws.

Federal leaders at the state Capitol are arguing over tightening the control of them.

However, in the midst of grief and confusion lie myth’s around firearms.

Daniel Geiger is pointing at an AR- 15.

“This type of gun has probably been used in several shootings,” said Geiger, a Prairie Patriot employee.

The gun next to it may also look like an AR-15, but looks can be deceiving.

“This is an AR look alike, chambered in 22,” said Geiger.

Geiger said the difference between an assault and hunting rifle can be vague.

“An assault rifle is just an aggressive word and in reality the AR is used by so many more sportsmen than it is in crimes,” said Geiger.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in 2019, more than 700 firearms we’re seized in North Dakota, over half were pistols.

“This is a riffle and again going back to the ATF definition, this is a pistol,” said Geiger.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has been presented with two bills that would ban assault weapons and strengthen background checks.

“It’s hard to start adding more ineffective laws, especially if they are overreach or violate the constitutional right to carry and bear arms,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Those who conduct the background checks and sell the firearms agree, there are other ways to educate the public.

“Banning the guns isn’t going to solve the problem. I think there are other things that they need to look to into to keep the firearms out of people’s hands that aren’t supposed to have them,” said Geiger.

Of the 707 firearms seized in North Dakota in 2019, 123 were weapon violation charges.

