Corn growers could see a year of recovery if rain comes

MINOT, N.D. – This year could be the best corn growers have had in a while, but only if the moisture comes through.

North Dakota corn growers are gearing up for planting season in the next few weeks. Tysen Rosenau of Carrington starts with wheat before getting the corn in.

“We’re definitely early. I’ve never needed to worry or even think about the early plant date for wheat before. A couple times we’ve been pushing that corn plant date or going right out there on the early plant date, but definitely one of the earlier years, and a complete 180 from last year,” said Carrington farmer Tysen Rosenau.

Last year some weather issues kept corn in the field through the winter and delayed the season.

“We were combining ’19 corn into March 2020, and then that can rolled right into the spring time and we started planting corn on May 15. We’re going to be roughly a month ahead of time ‚” said Rosenau.

The price has been doing well for corn, but moisture is a big issue for many. Rosenau said he wasn’t sure there’d be enough for the corn to germinate this year if rain doesn’t come.

“Hopefully we can get rolling and things can go smooth, and be better than we’ve had the last couple years or the price to help so hopefully we can get a one two punch that helps us out,” said corn grower Terry Wehlander.

Wehlander said this year could be a needed year of recovery for many corn growers if the moisture comes on time.

More than 39 million acres of land in North Dakota are owned or managed by farmers and ranchers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.