BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of Capital City boys basketball players are first-team All-State athletes. Nick Kupfer of Legacy is a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award. He led the WDA in scoring with 24.3 points per game. Bismarck High’s Treysen Eaglestaff was second in the conference in scoring with 23.1 points per game.

Jayce Lowman of Mandan is on the second-team All-State list. The all-state teams are voted on by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

---------

2021 Class A Boys Basketball All-State Team

First Team

Carter Birrenkott, West Fargo (unanimous)

Jacksen Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne (unanimous)

Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck

Nick Kupfer, Bismarck Legacy

Deonte’ Martinez, Minot

Second Team

Munezero Desire, Wahpeton

Darik Dissette, Minot

Carson Hegerle, West Fargo

Owen Hektner, Fargo Davies

Carson Lamp, Jamestown

Jah’heem Leake, West Fargo Sheyenne

Jayce Lowman, Mandan

Tyler Tollefson, Wahpeton

