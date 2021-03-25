Class-A Boys Basketball All-State
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of Capital City boys basketball players are first-team All-State athletes. Nick Kupfer of Legacy is a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award. He led the WDA in scoring with 24.3 points per game. Bismarck High’s Treysen Eaglestaff was second in the conference in scoring with 23.1 points per game.
Jayce Lowman of Mandan is on the second-team All-State list. The all-state teams are voted on by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
---------
2021 Class A Boys Basketball All-State Team
First Team
Carter Birrenkott, West Fargo (unanimous)
Jacksen Moni, West Fargo Sheyenne (unanimous)
Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck
Nick Kupfer, Bismarck Legacy
Deonte’ Martinez, Minot
Second Team
Munezero Desire, Wahpeton
Darik Dissette, Minot
Carson Hegerle, West Fargo
Owen Hektner, Fargo Davies
Carson Lamp, Jamestown
Jah’heem Leake, West Fargo Sheyenne
Jayce Lowman, Mandan
Tyler Tollefson, Wahpeton
