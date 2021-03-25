Advertisement

Burn Ban approved for Turtle Mountain Reservation

By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa recently released a Fire Emergency Burn Ban Declaration.

The ban means no burn permits will be issued.

Open burning will also be banned until further notice.

But barbecue grills and ceremonial fires will be allowed.

They say the ban was put into place following careless burning and drought conditions that have contributed to wildfires.

