Air travel spike may not mean immediate recovery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From March 7 to March 24, 14 straight days, the number of travelers going through U.S. airports has exceeded a million. Is this a sign of recovery or a spring break spike? Airport officials said it could be a bit of both.

The Bismarck airport usually sees about a 12% increase in travel during March, but last year when the pandemic first struck the airline industry, travel decreased by 95%.

Airport officials said they’re glad to be back up at 50% of their traveler capacity, but are worried it’s a spike and not a long-term travel trend.

“The spike that we’re seeing I think is for spring break. I think what we’re going to do is go up and then come back down and what we’re hoping is that when we come back down, we don’t go back to the level we were at. We want to slowly come back up and continue to recover,” said Marketing and Operations Manager for the Bismarck Airport Matthew Remynse.

Matthew Remynse added there should be more recovery for the industry, however, towards the end of spring. He said airlines are making plans to add more flights and more people are getting the vaccine, which is a good indicator that travel will increase.

