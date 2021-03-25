15-year-old accused of two Bismarck gas station robberies
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 15-year-old they say robbed two gas stations Wednesday night.
According to police, the minor used a BB gun to demand money from employees at the Kum & Go on Rosser Ave and the Arco Gas Station on 6th Street.
Combined the minor took over $1,000 from the businesses.
Officers were able to locate the minor on 2nd Street when he ran. An electronic stun device was used to take the 15-year-old into custody.
The minor is being held at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan for armed robbery, resisting arrest and fleeing on foot.
