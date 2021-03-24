Upper Missouri District Health Unit opens COVID vaccinations to anyone 18 or older

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is making the move to get shots into the arms of anyone who wants it.

A date has been set next week to open up appointments to anyone, but the Upper Missouri District Health Unit started giving shots week at their clinics in Williston and Watford City.

The main reason was confusion on who qualified as an essential worker.

“What we were finding was that [a lot of businesses] were like ‘that’s a surprise,’ like they didn’t know they were essential workers and that they were eligible... It was easier to just open it up to everybody that way,” says Daphne Clark, the Health Unit’s public information officer.

Those in charge of the vaccination efforts say the clinics have gone well, being able to provide shots not only in major areas like Williston, Watford, and Stanley, but smaller towns like Plaza and East Fairview.

“We’re doing what we need to, to make the vaccine accessible for all our population,” says Kathy Stenson, the UMDHU Prevention Team clinic manager.

A high number of appointments are still available for these clinics, which you can find at ndvax.org. You can register at any time before the allotted schedule.

The Health Unit says no doses are wasted thanks to their waiting list, but in the future, some appointments may be postponed.

“We don’t want to waste any of the vaccine... moving forward, our plan is that if we can’t fill up all those spots for the vial, we would have them wait,” says Clark

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit believes word of mouth communication for getting the vaccine will continue to increase the number of those who want to get the shot.

