Suspect in Minot stabbing case makes initial court appearance

MINOT, N.D. – The suspect in an attempted murder case earlier this month appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jarreau Seaphus Tuesday afternoon after authorities put out multiple warrants for his arrest.

Seaphus is facing an A-felony charge of attempted murder, intentional or knowing of an adult with a dangerous weapon.

Seaphus is being held on a $200,000 bond.

He’ll be arraigned June 6 at 1 p.m.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.