Suspect in Minot stabbing case makes initial court appearance
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The suspect in an attempted murder case earlier this month appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.
Police arrested 39-year-old Jarreau Seaphus Tuesday afternoon after authorities put out multiple warrants for his arrest.
Seaphus is facing an A-felony charge of attempted murder, intentional or knowing of an adult with a dangerous weapon.
Seaphus is being held on a $200,000 bond.
He’ll be arraigned June 6 at 1 p.m.
He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.