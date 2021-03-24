Advertisement

Suspect in Minot stabbing case makes initial court appearance

Jarreau Seaphus
Jarreau Seaphus(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The suspect in an attempted murder case earlier this month appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jarreau Seaphus Tuesday afternoon after authorities put out multiple warrants for his arrest.

Seaphus is facing an A-felony charge of attempted murder, intentional or knowing of an adult with a dangerous weapon.

Seaphus is being held on a $200,000 bond.

He’ll be arraigned June 6 at 1 p.m.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

