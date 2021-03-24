Advertisement

States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales

FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana. Thirteen states sued the Biden administration Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule canceled sales of offshore leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states. The Republican-leaning states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seek a court order ending the moratorium imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden signed executive orders on climate change on Jan. 27.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana and a dozen other states are suing the Biden administration to end a suspension of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General, Jeff Landry, announced the federal lawsuit Wednesday.

The suit also seeks a court order that the government go ahead with two offshore lease sales that had been set for this year.

One in the Gulf of Mexico had been set for March 17 until the administration canceled it. Another had been planned this year for Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Twenty-five dead dairy calves, approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near...
Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.7% rate; 165 positive; 2 deaths; 21.3% 2x vaccinated
Eric Johnson
Almont man accused of attempting to murder family member
WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Red and blue lights
Second BIA officer involved shooting in one week
Upper Missouri District Health Unit
Upper Missouri District Health Unit opens COVID vaccinations to anyone 18 or older
Man accused of distributing naked images of woman without consent
Man accused of distributing naked images of woman without consent
Pedal Cars
Auto collision repair not only a job, also a passion for BSC instructor