Seniors have their first outing at the Burleigh County Senior Center in over a year

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Senior citizens are considered one of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and many restrictions have been put in place to protect them.

That has meant no gatherings at places like the Burleigh County Senior Center.

Now that things are starting to slowly reopen, seniors at the Burleigh County Senior Center were finally able to sit down in a congregate setting and eat while catching up with friends.

Under current guidelines, only 75 people are allowed in the dining room at a time and Wednesday, about 65 seniors came out to enjoy some caramel rolls.

This dining room hasn’t seen people in over a year and 91-year-old John Maddock says as soon as the center announced it was opening, he couldn’t wait to get inside.

“I called as soon as I got the Sentinel to say that we wanted reservations for caramel rolls,” said Maddock.

While at home, Maddock says he’s been writing stories, poetry and doing some reading in order to stay busy.

“It’s the socialization. You know, my wife and I live alone. We have two children, and their families are here, you know, some close neighbors but, you know, that’s not the same,” said Maddock.

Volunteers at the center are also excited to see some familiar faces.

“It’s great to see the people back again. It’s fun to see them. I think that they’re a little bit shy about not getting to talk to each other, but it’s great to see them,” said Burleigh County Senior Center volunteer Robert Sprynczynayk.

Senior Center staff say with the lowered state risk level, they felt they were capable of offering this option in a safe way.

“We felt comfortable if we followed our protocol with safe spaces. Our wonderful volunteers are following wearing gloves and changes gloves - we’re using paper products - that we were able to offer this to the seniors,” said Burleigh County Senior Center site manager Lisa Bennett.

Bennett says the community lost quite of few seniors this year, so they wanted to be respectful in this slow re-opening process so as to not endanger any more.

Bennett said they have lots of things planned for seniors in April.

There will be some in-person bingo nights, movie showings and more.

