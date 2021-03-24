Second BIA officer involved shooting in one week

MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KFYR) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the Standing Rock Reservation on March 14.

A spokesperson with the FBI said 30-year-old Ryan WhiteMountian-Soft was shot and killed by a BIA officer during an altercation.

No information regarding the altercation was available.

According to the FBI, the shooting happened in McLaughlin, South Dakota and is an on-going investigation.

The spokesperson added once the investigation is over, the FBI will present its findings to the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On March 17, a second man, 44-year-old David Suarez, was shot and killed by a BIA officer in Fort Totten.

