BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Our very good friends and talented coworkers, Curt Olson and Emilie Hillman are wrapping up their final week at KFYR-TV before heading off to their next steppingstone in their careers.

We asked them to carve out a little time for us in between packing up for the move so we could chat about their time at this station and North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.