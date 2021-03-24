Ron Metz retires as Century High School girls basketball head coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ron Metz has retired as the head coach of the Century High School girls’ basketball team.

Metz has been the head coach of the girls’ basketball program at Century for the past 14 seasons.

He steps down for personal and family reasons.

Metz is currently teaching science at Century High School.

In his time as head coach, Metz has led the Patriots to six state championships (2010, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2021).

Metz has an overall 423-118 career record and 310-50 record at Century. He is currently a finalist for the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award for Girls’ Basketball

